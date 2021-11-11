TMX Group (TSE:X) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has C$153.00 price objective on the stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$153.71.

TSE:X opened at C$133.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.19. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

