TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Shares of TRMD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,820. The firm has a market cap of $615.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -343.74. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Get TORM alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TORM stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.