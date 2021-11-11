Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $90.40 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

