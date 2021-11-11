Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

