TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

NYSE TTE opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

