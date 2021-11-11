Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 29,821,120 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of £9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

