Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

TOWN stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £68.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. Town Centre Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

