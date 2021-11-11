Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,148% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.