Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enthusiast Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 365 call options.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,109,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,407. The stock has a market cap of $476.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.23. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

