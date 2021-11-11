TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

TAC stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -14.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

