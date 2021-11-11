Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 32,679 shares.The stock last traded at $94.00 and had previously closed at $94.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $3,187,850 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

