TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $101,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $690.56.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $677.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

