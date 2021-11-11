Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $151,906.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

