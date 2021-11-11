Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Issues Earnings Results

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TIG traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Trean Insurance Group worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

