Treat DAO Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.