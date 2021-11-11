Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.40

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 62775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

