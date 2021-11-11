TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 86.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 86,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.