TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

