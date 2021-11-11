Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) versus Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.60 -$239.33 million ($0.06) -2.64 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 3.09 $3.39 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevali Mining and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 1 0 2.00

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical. The GMK Group segment includes main mining, processing and metallurgy operations as well as transport services, energy, repair and maintenance services located in Taimyr Peninsula. The South Cluster segment includes certain ore mining and processing operations located in Taimyr Peninsula. The KGMK Group segment includes mining and metallurgy operations, energy, exploration activities located in Kola Peninsula. The NN Harjavalta segment includes refinery operations located in Finland. The GRK Bystrinskoye segment includes ore mining and processing operations located in the Zabaikalsky region of the Russian Federation. The Other Mining segment engages in in metal mining and processing joint operations of nkomati nickel mine. The Other Non-Metallurgical segment deals with metal and other trading, supply chain management, transport services, energy and utility, research,

