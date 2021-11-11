Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $134.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

