Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $108.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.