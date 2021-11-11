TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $246.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.89 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,018 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

