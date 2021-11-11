Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 80.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 284,916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 92.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 1,422.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

