TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $60.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.