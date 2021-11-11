TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $388,747.11 and approximately $31,940.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.