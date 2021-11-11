TrueFeedBack (TFBX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $270,621.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $270,621.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

