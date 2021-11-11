Truist Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $44.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.