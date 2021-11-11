Truist Securiti Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MTNB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

