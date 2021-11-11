Truist Securiti Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 90.06% and a negative net margin of 39.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.