Truist Securities Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $88.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATH opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Athene has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Athene will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Athene by 17.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

