Truist Securities Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

PayPal stock opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in PayPal by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

