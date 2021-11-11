Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.