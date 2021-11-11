Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Trupanion worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 312.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trupanion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $121.09 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,178. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

