Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $8,776,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $6,759,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,205,098.25.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

