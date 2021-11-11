Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $122,000 Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -975.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.