Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 25,702 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

