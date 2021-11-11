Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 141,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,458. The company has a market cap of $374.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

