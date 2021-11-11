Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s previous close.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

TLW opened at GBX 45.79 ($0.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

