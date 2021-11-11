Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 627,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

