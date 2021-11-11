Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Boosted by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $535.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.