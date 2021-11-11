Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $874,101.73 and $223.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

