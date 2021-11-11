Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.