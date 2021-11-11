U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

