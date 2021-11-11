Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

