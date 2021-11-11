UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,412 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 22.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 190.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 14.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 35.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 90.0% in the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock worth $7,628,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

