UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Mercury General worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 281.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 15.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

