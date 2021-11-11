UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Flowserve by 94.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowserve by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 142,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

FLS stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

