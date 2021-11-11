UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,394 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Xerox worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Xerox by 8.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,145,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.