UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in StoneCo by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,698,000 after buying an additional 1,048,590 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,841,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in StoneCo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,577,000 after buying an additional 682,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

