UBS Group Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.50 ($108.82).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.00. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a fifty-two week high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.62 and a 200 day moving average of €82.33.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.